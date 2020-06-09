JAMES E. "JIM" MILLER Ely James E. "Jim" Miller, 87, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home in Ely, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. There will be a private funeral Mass. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial: St. John's Cemetery with military honors. Jim worked for Rockwell Collins, retiring after 28 years. He was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and proudly served as an Ely volunteer firefighter, serving the community over 40 years. Jim is survived by his wife, Katie; sisters, Marie Miller of Ely and Bette Ann Spencer of Casper, Wyo.; sister-in-law, Rose Miller of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rhonda Kay; son, Andrew James "A.J." "Andy"; and brothers, Donald R. and Richard P. Miller. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 9, 2020.