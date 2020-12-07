1/1
James "Jim" Morgan
JAMES "JIM" MORGAN Cedar Rapids Jim Morgan, a.k.a Hayden Fry, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital from complications of COVID-19. He was surrounded by loved ones. There will not be a service, per Jim's request. Jim was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, to Jay and Virginia (Bauman) Morgan. He married Sue Cabrnoch on Nov. 10, 1978, in Denver, Colo. Jim retired from the Linn County Auditor's office in 2003. Jim is survived by his wife, Sue, and their children, Cory and Connor (Nicole) Morgan; and his first wife, Anne Sherman and their children, Dana and Dan (Joo Hee) Morgan. He is also survived by grandchildren, MacKenzie and Henry Morgan, Brittany Morgan-Dusil, and his unborn granddaughter expected in February 2021; and his sister, Toni Landenberger. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Chard. Please share a memory of Jim at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home's website under obituaries where you'll find a more in-depth obituary. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under "obituaries."

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020.
