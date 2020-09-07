JAMES NELSON BARR Van Horne James Nelson Barr, 73, passed away in his Van Horne home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Internment and a short ceremony will take place for family and friends at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Salem Cemetery east of Van Horne. Please bring lawn chairs if planning to attend. The ceremony will be officiated by Pastor Leonard Ranson of Salem United Methodist Church, Van Horne. Military rites will be conducted by the Van Horne American Legion Post 148; time will be allotted for sharing stories and/or memories. James was born July 25, 1947, in Vinton, Iowa, to parents, Warren and Bernadine (Nelson) Barr. He graduated from Van Horne High School in 1965. He attended Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa where he met the love of his life, Barbara Jean Paulsen. On April 3, 1967, the two were united in marriage at Lovely Lane United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They had three children, Brent, Bryan (Kelly) and Bridget; as well as two grandchildren, Noah and Nash. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.