JAMES R. NEWMAN Winthrop James R. Newman, 37, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home in Winthrop, Iowa. James was born Aug. 17, 1981, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Richard D. and Donna S. (Hettinger) Newman. He was raised on his family farm in rural Aurora. When he was 13, he started to work with David Peck as a farmhand in rural Winthrop. There he learned the meaning of a good work ethic and respect for others. He was a 1999 graduate of East Buchanan High School in Winthrop. He lived in Manchester for a short time while he worked at Excide Battery. In 2004, he started to work as a dispatcher and supervisor for East Penn Manufacturing in Oelwein, and in 2015 he made his home in Winthrop with his five children. James always put other people first and would do anything to help someone. He enjoyed the outdoors and often would take his family and friends camping. James loved spending time having a beer with family and friends. He is survived by his children, Logan J. Newman, Morgan S. Newman, Abigail S. Newman, Marley Newman and Autumn N. Newman, all of Winthrop; his parents, Richard and Donna Newman of Aurora; his three sisters, Rebecca (Joey Sawyer) Newman of Waterloo, Racheall (Ahmed Almanddalawi) Newman of Milwaukee, Wis., and Renee Newman-Dekarske of Marion; his two brothers, Justin (Brook) Newman of Earth, Texas, and Jacob (Carley) Newman of Fayette; his nieces and nephews, Evelyn and Arianna Sawyer, Adalyn Naber, Jaycee Newman, Seth Dekarske and Olivia Dekarske; and his maternal grandmother, Frances Hettinger. James was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Alfred Hettinger. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Immaculate Conception Church in Masonville with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson presiding and assisted by the Rev. Mr. Dave Loecke. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Masonville. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home in Winthrop.