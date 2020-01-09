|
JAMES "JIM" NEWTON WEST Palo James "Jim" Newton West, 73, of Palo, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Palo United Methodist Church by Pastor John Howerton. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday after noon. Burial of Jim's remains will be held at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne; three sons, Christopher (Roger), Todd (Jennifer) and Ryan (Paula); grandchildren, Andrew (Sarah), James, Kara, Nolan, Olivia and Callista; and sister, Martha (Nick) Harris and family of Baldwin City, Kan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Margaret West; as well as his grandparents and aunts and uncles. Jim was born March 11, 1946, in Downing, Mo., and married Jeanne Bergmann on Aug. 2, 1969, in Axtell, Kan. He held a number of occupations after graduation from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan. He served as an industrial arts instructor in the Kenosha, Wis., and Newton, Iowa, school systems. He also was a draftsman in Des Moines, worked in quality control at Winpower Manufacturing in Newton, and finished his working career with 25 years at the Duane Arnold Energy Center near Palo. He retired in 2005. Jim was very active in the Palo Community. He volunteered his services for many years as a reserve deputy sheriff for the Linn County Sheriff's Department and Linn County hazmat team. He also served the Community as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT). Jim twice held the position as chief of the Palo Fire Department and was an amateur radio (ham) operator. Another of Jim's passions was the Boy Scouts of America. He was active as a youth and was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. He also was active as an adult when his sons joined Scouting and was honored as a Vigil Honor Member of the Order of the Arrow and with receiving the Silver Beaver Award. He was very proud that his three sons and grandson Andrew also are Eagle Scouts. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's honor to the Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scouts of America to be used for Wood Badge Scholarships or the Palo United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020