JAMES O. "JIM" SWEENEY Iowa City James O. "Jim" Sweeney, 59, died suddenly on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A parish wake service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial is planned for 2 p.m. Monday in the Cass Township Cemetery in Strawberry Point, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, Jim requested memorials be directed to the Regina Foundation. Jim was born Feb. 14, 1960, in Iowa City, the son of Joseph and Beatrice (Driscoll) Sweeney. Jim graduated with the Regina High School Class of 1978 and attended the University of Iowa. Jim married Sue Munter on Aug. 29, 1992, in Iowa City. Jim worked for Hills Bank & Trust Co. since Aug. 29, 1983. Survivors include Jim's daughter, Becky Sweeney of California; brother, Joe Sweeney (Margie) of Colorado and sister, Donna Sweeney of Iowa City; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Sweeney of North Liberty, Kathy Munter of Arizona and Nancy Munter (Todd) of Wisconsin; brothers-in-law, Ron Munter (Melanie) of California and Jack Munter of Colorado; and several nieces, nephews. cousins and friends whom he cared for very much. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sue; a brother, Dan Sweeney; sisters, Mary Ann Sweeney and Sharon Sweeney; his mother- and father-in-law; and a brother-in-law, Ed Kelley. A complete obituary may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019