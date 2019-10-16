|
JAMES A. "JIM" OZZELLO Iowa City James A. "Jim" Ozzello, 68, of Iowa City, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City surrounded by his wife and all his children. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for the streets near the church). Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019