Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
James "Jim" Ozzello

James "Jim" Ozzello
JAMES A. "JIM" OZZELLO Iowa City James A. "Jim" Ozzello, 68, of Iowa City, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City surrounded by his wife and all his children. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. (Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for the streets near the church). Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019
