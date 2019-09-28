Home

Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Indianola, IA
James P. Nelsen Obituary
JAMES P. NELSEN Indianola Celebration of Life services for James P. Nelsen, 71, who passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at First Baptist Church in Indianola, Iowa. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date in the Hampton Cemetery, Hampton, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Clint (Mandi) Nelsen and Neil (Kelly) Nelsen; and seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the First Baptist Church in Indianola. Memorials may be given in his name to in Omaha, Neb. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019
