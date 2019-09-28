|
|
JAMES P. NELSEN Indianola Celebration of Life services for James P. Nelsen, 71, who passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at First Baptist Church in Indianola, Iowa. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date in the Hampton Cemetery, Hampton, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; sons, Clint (Mandi) Nelsen and Neil (Kelly) Nelsen; and seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the First Baptist Church in Indianola. Memorials may be given in his name to in Omaha, Neb. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019