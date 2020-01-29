Home

James "Jim" Pasker

JAMES "JIM" JOSEPH PASKER Colesburg James "Jim" Joseph Pasker, 85, of Edgewood, formerly of Colesburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Patrick Parish Center in Colesburg with the Rev. John Haugen officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the parish center, where there will be a private family Scripture service at 2:30 p.m. Friends also may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday before Mass at the center. Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Colesburg.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
