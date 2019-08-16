Home

James Plank Obituary
JAMES PLANK Cedar Rapids James Plank, 75, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. As per James' wishes, private family services will be held at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of Jim's arrangements. Jim was born Feb. 21, 1944, in Cedar Falls, the son of Harold J. and Mildred Pauline (Weede) Plank. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School, Class of 1962, and attended the University of Iowa. He graduated from Northeast Missouri State College in 1972. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he came in contact with Agent Orange, thus getting Parkinson's disease that he lived with for more than 14 years. He married Rita (Van De Kerckhove) Flack on Sept. 9, 1972, in Iowa City. Occupations: rental store owner, worked in human resources, a cruise agency owner and a recruiter before retirement in 2006. Jim is survived by his wife, Rita of Cedar Rapids; stepson, Jack L. Green of Los Lunas, N.M.; granddaughter, Jessica Green; great-grandchildren, JaeLynn, Jordon and Kinsley, Albuquerque, N.M.; sister, Jean (Larry) Stinehour, Littleton, N.H.; sisters-in- law, Linda (Keith) Shaw, Rock Island, Ill., and Karen Schafman, San Antonio, Texas; brothers-in-law, Gary (Betty) Van De Kerckhove, Springfield, Ill., and Ron (MaryLou) Dietsch, Davenport; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed RVing, winters in Yuma, Ariz., and spending time with family and friends. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
