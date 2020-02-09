|
JAMES Q. MCNEILL JR. Cedar Rapids James Q. McNeill Jr., 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died at Mercy Medical Center on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Trinity-St. James United Methodist Church, 1430 Ellis Blvd. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery James was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Rock Island, Ill., to James Q. McNeill Sr. and Mildred E. (Buckner) McNeill. In 1959 James married Maxine K. Clarkson; they were divorced in 1970. Surviving from this marriage are a son, James Q. McNeill III of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and a daughter, Theresa A. (Patrick) Needham of Mukwonago, Wis. Also surviving this marriage are stepchildren, Dianne (Larry) Wagner of Brentwood, Calif., Barb (Fran) Henderson of Robins, Iowa, Rick (Linda) Clarkson of Oro Valley, Ariz.,; and Marcia Kelly of Marshalltown, Iowa. On June 26, 1976, James married Delores (Dee) Hiner, who also survives him. In addition, he is survived by two grandsons, five stepgrandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Joan McAlister and Judith Ann Nesper, both of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was a member of Trinity-St. James United Methodist Church since April 7, 1946, where he was actively involved with finances. He was a member of CWA-Printers Sector since April 25, 1951, and American Legion Hanford Post No. 5 since 1957. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Memorials may be directed to Trinity-St. James United Methodist Church, 1430 Ellis Blvd. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
