James R. Lehner
JAMES R. LEHNER Cedar Rapids James (Jim) Richard Lehner passed away at his home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 6, 2020. He was born to Raphael (Ray) and Mary (Knepper) Lehner in 1951 and was raised on their farm in Fillmore, Iowa. Jim attended one of the last one-room schools in Iowa at Fillmore, and then attended Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa. He earned an associate electronics engineering technology degree from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. He worked at KCRG-television as a control engineer from 1973 until his retirement in 2016. He is survived by his brother, Ed Lehner of Durango, Colo.; niece, Dr. Monica (Lehner) Meeker, MD of Cedar Rapids; and nephew, Dr. Matthew Lehner, Ph.D. of Philadelphia. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Kirkwood Community College, Kirkwood Foundation.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 20, 2020.
