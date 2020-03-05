|
JAMES R. "DICK" SWEENEY Farley James R. "Dick" Sweeney, 89, of Farley, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, after a heroic battle with multiple health issues. Visitation for Jim will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. the Farley Legion Auxiliary will meet in a body at 6:45 p.m. and the Farley American Legion Post 656 services will be held at 7 p.m. Friends and relatives may also call after 9 a.m. Saturday. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Farley, Iowa. A full obituary can be found online at reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020