Farley - Farley
330 1st Avenue NW
Farley, IA 52046
1-800-373-7745
James Sweeney
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Farley - Farley
330 1st Avenue NW
Farley, IA 52046
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farley - Farley
330 1st Avenue NW
Farley, IA 52046
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Farley - Farley
330 1st Avenue NW
Farley, IA 52046
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Farley - Farley
330 1st Avenue NW
Farley, IA 52046
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Farley, IA
James R. "Dick" Sweeney Obituary
JAMES R. "DICK" SWEENEY Farley James R. "Dick" Sweeney, 89, of Farley, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque, after a heroic battle with multiple health issues. Visitation for Jim will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1:30 p.m. the Farley Legion Auxiliary will meet in a body at 6:45 p.m. and the Farley American Legion Post 656 services will be held at 7 p.m. Friends and relatives may also call after 9 a.m. Saturday. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Farley, Iowa. A full obituary can be found online at reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
