JAMES "JIM" REES Delhi James "Jim" Rees, 77, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque. In accordance with his wishes, there will not be any services. Jim was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Jack Sr. and Lucille (Dearborn) Rees. He graduated from Marion High School. On Nov. 27, 1964, at the United Methodist Church in Delhi, Jim was united in marriage to Marlys Keith. He was employed at Nissen Corp. in Cedar Rapids for 10-plus years, traveling all over the United States for them. Jim was owner/operator of Delaware County Oil Co. for more than 20 years until his health forced him into retirement. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of Manchester Golf and Country Club and Hart Ridge Golf Course. Jim and Marlys lived on Lake Delhi for 27 years, where he enjoyed spending time water skiing and boating. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Marlys Rees of Delhi; brother, Jack Rees Jr. of Anamosa; brother-in-law, Joe Keith of Delhi; cousin, Tom Lint of Whittier; a special niece, Kim (Arthur) Lott of Lenexa, Kan.; and many good friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020