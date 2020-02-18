Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Rees

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Rees Obituary
JAMES "JIM" REES Delhi James "Jim" Rees, 77, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque. In accordance with his wishes, there will not be any services. Jim was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Jack Sr. and Lucille (Dearborn) Rees. He graduated from Marion High School. On Nov. 27, 1964, at the United Methodist Church in Delhi, Jim was united in marriage to Marlys Keith. He was employed at Nissen Corp. in Cedar Rapids for 10-plus years, traveling all over the United States for them. Jim was owner/operator of Delaware County Oil Co. for more than 20 years until his health forced him into retirement. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of Manchester Golf and Country Club and Hart Ridge Golf Course. Jim and Marlys lived on Lake Delhi for 27 years, where he enjoyed spending time water skiing and boating. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Marlys Rees of Delhi; brother, Jack Rees Jr. of Anamosa; brother-in-law, Joe Keith of Delhi; cousin, Tom Lint of Whittier; a special niece, Kim (Arthur) Lott of Lenexa, Kan.; and many good friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. Please share a memory of Jim at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -