James Riensche

JAMES CRAIG RIENSCHE Cedar Rapids James Craig Riensche, 67, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, was called to his heavenly home on July 22, 2020. James was born Nov. 14, 1952, to parents Mary and Marvin Riensche. He was the youngest of three and graduated from Jesup High School. He continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering. He married his true love, Jolayne (Griese) Riensche. They lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he worked as an engineer/entrepreneur in a variety of roles until he was able to retire to Arizona. While living in Iowa, he was an active member of his church and a true family man. In everything he did he was a hard worker who gave 110 percent to those who needed him. He had a sense of humor and sincere love of ice cream. Left to remember and cherish his memory are his wife, Jolayne (Griese) Riensche; his son, Bryan (Melissa) Riensche of Gilbert, Ariz.; his daughter, Carmen (Jon) Kujanski of St. Charles, Ill.; and his grandchildren, Kaley, Gavin and Richard James. Also left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Carol (Jack) Chase of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Sandy (Steve) Smothers of Oelwein, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
