JAMES RILEY MAHER Overland Park, Kan. James Riley Maher, of Overland Park, went peacefully into God's awaiting arms on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife of 57 years, Rosemary, and their seven children, Riley, Maura (Paul Martin), Carrie, Christopher (deceased), Amy (Terry Siebes), Brian (Kirsten Creal) and Terry (Katie Houlehan). Jim and Rose have been blessed with 16 grandchildren, Kathleen Fortino (Anthony), Matthew, Margaret and John Martin; George and John Siebes; William Maher; Brady, Maura, Jane and Michael Maher; and Rose, August, Daniel, Bridget and Finn Maher. Jim was born on Nov. 28, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the youngest son of Francis and Jane Maher. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Denis, Richard, John and William. He is survived by his adored sister, Gloria Fagan of Cedar Rapids. A faith-filled family, Jim's love for our Lord began early in his childhood. Humbly presenting himself at Mass every day, Jim estimated he received communion over 22,000 times. He went to Immaculate Conception High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and earned a basketball scholarship to play at Creighton University. Jim would always say, "Never be late for Mass or a basketball game." Jim and Rosemary met at teaching school in Dallas, Texas, in 1961. A career change brought them to Kansas and in 1976 he founded Bankers & Investors, an investment firm in Kansas City, Mo. In 1984, he ran for the United States Senate. In 2001, he sold his investment firm to a large bank and retired. He was a patriarch of many sports events, especially at St. Thomas Aquinas and CYO games for Ascension, Cure of Ars, Nativity and Holy Spirit. Throughout his life, Jim focused on one thing: growing in his love and devotion to our Lord. Jim made his life a daily expression of faith in God, kindness to others, devotion to his wife and family, compassion for the poor and immense love for his country. Jim was often seen with his hands raised, saying "Thanks be to God!" Jim grew God's Kingdom on Earth by building up the hearts and spirits of others through a kind word, an encouraging comment or his joyful smile. As he left us, he gave us these instructions: Follow Christ, be kind to others, continue to learn and take care of those in need. "Well done, my good and faithful servant. Come, share your master's joy." The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St., Overland Park, Kan. A video and reflection time will begin at 9:30 a.m. Please join us under the tent in the parking lot immediately following Mass for coffee and donuts. The Mass will also be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/channel/UC9i7q97RlCFTsnBEnW3mWxA/live
. He will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Friday in Saint Lawrence Cemetery in Easton, Kan.