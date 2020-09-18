Dear Rosemary and Family

Jim was truly one of the nicest people I have had the privilege of knowing. He was always quick with a smile and a kind word. I played BB with him for years at Ascension and he was the most positive person I have ever met. He would always ask about my son and remembered he was an accountant and soccer player even though we only spoke about him once or twice. I am already missing the fist bumps at church and our quick chats. He was truly one of a kind.

Jim Koss

Jim Koss