James Riley Maher
JAMES RILEY MAHER Overland Park, Kan. James Riley Maher, of Overland Park, went peacefully into God's awaiting arms on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife of 57 years, Rosemary, and their seven children, Riley, Maura (Paul Martin), Carrie, Christopher (deceased), Amy (Terry Siebes), Brian (Kirsten Creal) and Terry (Katie Houlehan). Jim and Rose have been blessed with 16 grandchildren, Kathleen Fortino (Anthony), Matthew, Margaret and John Martin; George and John Siebes; William Maher; Brady, Maura, Jane and Michael Maher; and Rose, August, Daniel, Bridget and Finn Maher. Jim was born on Nov. 28, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the youngest son of Francis and Jane Maher. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Denis, Richard, John and William. He is survived by his adored sister, Gloria Fagan of Cedar Rapids. A faith-filled family, Jim's love for our Lord began early in his childhood. Humbly presenting himself at Mass every day, Jim estimated he received communion over 22,000 times. He went to Immaculate Conception High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and earned a basketball scholarship to play at Creighton University. Jim would always say, "Never be late for Mass or a basketball game." Jim and Rosemary met at teaching school in Dallas, Texas, in 1961. A career change brought them to Kansas and in 1976 he founded Bankers & Investors, an investment firm in Kansas City, Mo. In 1984, he ran for the United States Senate. In 2001, he sold his investment firm to a large bank and retired. He was a patriarch of many sports events, especially at St. Thomas Aquinas and CYO games for Ascension, Cure of Ars, Nativity and Holy Spirit. Throughout his life, Jim focused on one thing: growing in his love and devotion to our Lord. Jim made his life a daily expression of faith in God, kindness to others, devotion to his wife and family, compassion for the poor and immense love for his country. Jim was often seen with his hands raised, saying "Thanks be to God!" Jim grew God's Kingdom on Earth by building up the hearts and spirits of others through a kind word, an encouraging comment or his joyful smile. As he left us, he gave us these instructions: Follow Christ, be kind to others, continue to learn and take care of those in need. "Well done, my good and faithful servant. Come, share your master's joy." The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St., Overland Park, Kan. A video and reflection time will begin at 9:30 a.m. Please join us under the tent in the parking lot immediately following Mass for coffee and donuts. The Mass will also be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/channel/UC9i7q97RlCFTsnBEnW3mWxA/live. He will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Friday in Saint Lawrence Cemetery in Easton, Kan.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial Gathering
Church of the Ascension parking lot
SEP
18
Prayer Service
09:30 AM
Church of the Ascension
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Livestreamed at www.youtube.com/channel/UC9i7q97RlCFTsnBEnW3mWxA/live
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
Gratitude Arrangement
September 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fred & Mary Anne Palumbo
Friend
September 17, 2020
Jim and his wife, Rosemary, always made us feel so welcome at Holy Cross and every time we would see them in the Overland Park Community!! We are saddened by the loss of such a fine and honorable man! We send our deepest sympathy to the family as you mourn your loss!! Frank and Mary Dodd and family
Frank and Mary Dodd
September 16, 2020
Sorry hear about your loss
Nancy Rhoades
September 16, 2020
Maher family,

I was saddened to learn of Jim's passing. I, too, met him playing recreational basketball at Prince of Peace.

He took great interest in my children as well, one of whom is named Riley and another who plays college basketball.

He will be sorely missed by so many. May he rest in peace.

Scott Schumacher
Scott Schumacher
Friend
September 16, 2020
Dear Maher family. I had the great pleasure of meeting and praying with Jim at Prince of Peace Adoration on Sunday nights. What great conversations we had. He always loved to tell stories about his family and wanted to know about mine. As he would leave the chapel he would always say..."thanks guys and thanks Jesus!" I can picture the excitement on his face as he sees his friend Jesus face to face. So blessed that God put Jim in my life. Prayers to all of you.
Joe Hilboldt
Joe Hilboldt
Friend
September 16, 2020
Dear Rosemary and Family
Jim was truly one of the nicest people I have had the privilege of knowing. He was always quick with a smile and a kind word. I played BB with him for years at Ascension and he was the most positive person I have ever met. He would always ask about my son and remembered he was an accountant and soccer player even though we only spoke about him once or twice. I am already missing the fist bumps at church and our quick chats. He was truly one of a kind.
Jim Koss
Jim Koss
September 16, 2020
The Mayfield family loved Mr. Maher. Such a kind man. We are very sorry for your loss.
Tom, Julie, Lindsey and Grant Mayfield
Friend
September 16, 2020
Rosemary, I played basketball witJim @ Ascension & Prince of Peace for 18 years...Jim was a light to everyone he met...his faithfulness showed in many was, always showing a Genuine interest in every what was going on in your life & blessed the important things...I came to your house to have Jim sign a ball we we’re giving to a friend that move away & Jim took the time to say a prayer for him.

I consider myself blessed to have known Jim & you and your family are in my prayers...God Bless
Richard Ehlers
Friend
September 16, 2020
Dear Maher Family - My sympathy and prayers on the passing of your husband and father. I remember him from the days when we worked at the Club and the many stories you told of him. God Bless

John "Spanky" Martin

john martin
Friend
