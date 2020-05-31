James Robert Kennedy
JAMES ROBERT KENNEDY Cedar Rapids James Robert Kennedy, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids, with a rosary at 5:30 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, followed by burial at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his daughter, Mary (Gary Black) Kennedy of Cedar Rapids; brother, John (Nancy) Kennedy of Denver, Colo.; and niece, Lindsay Kennedy, of Denver, Colo. Jim was born May 11, 1934, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Henry and Bernice (Parrott) Kennedy. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School and attended Loras College. Jim honorably served in the U.S. Air Force for seven years with the 4080th Rescue & Recovery Squadron. He worked in heating and cooling sales for 50 years. Jim was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus and member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. In his free time, he also enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Claudia; and daughter, Linda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share your support and memories with Jim's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.
