JAMES ROBERT SHANKLIN Cedar Rapids James Robert Shanklin, 83, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020. Jim was born March 2, 1937, in Abingdon, Va. His family moved to Cedar Rapids in 1947. Jim was a graduate of McKinley High School and the University of Iowa. He was a long-time employee of Rockwell Collins and took great pride in his work on the Apollo Project. However, his greatest pride was his family, and he took early retirement to travel with his wife and be a part of his grandchildren's lives. For 73 years, Jim attended Westminster Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder and involved with several committees. He was a member of Mt. Hermon Lodge 263 and Malta Chapter of Eastern Star. In retirement, he served as El Kahir Shrine Circus chairman. Despite his battle with Parkinson's, Jim remained active in preserving the history of Collins Radio and his father's legacy. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, daughter and granddaughter. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Cheryl (Fawley); children, Cheryl (Steve) Adam, Jim (Jennie) Shanklin Jr. and Trisha (Nate) Smith; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Cedar Memorial Chapel immediately followed by a private funeral service with Masonic rites. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Camp Courageous of Iowa, El Kahir Shrine Transportation Fund or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.