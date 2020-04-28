|
JAMES F. ROBERTSON Cedar Rapids James F. Robertson, 87, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. James was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Chicago, Ill., to Eugene and Celia Robertson. James graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids and enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country during the Korean War. He married his lifetime love, Judith Manley, on June 14, 1969, in Murdock, Minn. James was an avid wheeler and dealer, amassing a great collection of tools and various other things. He also loved playing pool with his son as well as with the guys every Thursday afternoon. James and Judy almost never missed an opportunity to play bingo every Sunday at St. Ludmila's Church in Cedar Rapids or to head to the casino for the day. Additionally, when he wasn't playing pool, or going to the bingo hall or casino, James loved riding his lawn mower all around the neighborhood. Cedar Memorial is handling burial and funeral arrangements. A private burial service will be held at Cedar Memorial with a Celebration of Life to be held as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted. Immediate survivors include his wife of 50 years Judy, and his son, Eugene. A full obituary will be available at the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in care of the Robertson family, 2255 16th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020