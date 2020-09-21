JAMES "JIM" RONALD OLSON Lansing James "Jim" Ronald Olson, 88, of Lansing, Iowa, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at United Methodist Church in Lansing, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at United Methodist Church in Lansing, Iowa, with the Rev. Sedar Shako as the officiant. Burial with military rites will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.



