1/
James Ronald "Jim" Olson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES "JIM" RONALD OLSON Lansing James "Jim" Ronald Olson, 88, of Lansing, Iowa, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at United Methodist Church in Lansing, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at United Methodist Church in Lansing, Iowa, with the Rev. Sedar Shako as the officiant. Burial with military rites will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Lansing, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
490 Main St
Lansing, IA 52151
(563) 538-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved