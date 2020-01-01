|
JAMES L. "JIM" ROSSIE Iowa City James L. "Jim" Rossie, 73, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Jim's family will greet friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. The family will then host a gathering from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Iowa City Eagles Lodge. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or the James Rossie memorial fund. Survivors include his wife, Joyce; son, Brian Rossie (Ann Vandenberg) of North Liberty; daughter, Michelle Rummelhart (Scott) of Hills; grandchildren, Allison Rummelhart and Anthony Rummelhart; and a sister, Margaret Shaffer of Austin, Texas. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020