JAMES H. SCHILTZ SR. Cedar Rapids James H. Schiltz Sr., 93, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, after a brief illness. A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Cedar Memorial with a private service on Wednesday, June 3. Face masks are required for both events. Jim was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Albert V. and Irene (Bitter) Schiltz. He attended Loras Academy in Dubuque. Before attending college, he spent a few years in the U.S. Navy. Then he attended and graduated from the University of Iowa in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering. He started his career with the Santa Fe Railroad in Denton, Texas, and Chicago. Upon returning to Iowa, Jim worked for Iowa Steel and later Iowa Electric, now Alliant Energy. Jim met the love of his life in Dubuque, Iowa, after being introduced by his neighbor and future sister-in-law. He married Teresa Ungs on July 5, 1954. They lived happily together until Teresa's death in 1999. Together they had two children, Janie and Jim Jr. Jim was an avid Iowa Hawkeye. He and Teresa had season football tickets for more than 40 years. In his later years, he decided he could watch the game from the comfort of his recliner rather than the hard seats of Kinnick. And that is just what he did. He knew that the TV gave him a better view of the game! Whether he was at or watching the Hawkeyes, he was always cheering for the Black and Gold! He was a Cubs fan and was ecstatic when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. He was also a Green Bay Packers fan and was able to attend several games in famed Lambeau Field. He loved to play golf and played in multiple leagues every summer. He used to say that the city lost money when he bought a season golf pass because he used it very regularly! In addition to golf, Jim and Teresa played bridge with friends on a regular basis. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa; his parents; his sisters, Dolores Schiltz and Elizabeth Kalb; and his brothers- and sisters-in-law. He is survived by his children, Jane Ann (Paul Schoessow) of Mequon, Wis., and Jim Jr. (Staci) of Cedar Rapids. He had four wonderful grandchildren who will greatly miss their Papa, Haylee and Ryan Schiltz of Cedar Rapids and David and Katherine Schoessow of Mequon. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Living Center West for making his stay a very happy one. You treated him with great respect and kindness. He enjoyed watching Iowa sports and the Cubs championship with the staff who helped him celebrate every win! Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. Jim was very appreciative of the help the organization gave him during Teresa's final years. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 2, 2020.