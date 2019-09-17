|
|
JAMES "JIM" SHIPMAN Cedar Rapids James "Jim" Shipman, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at The Meth-Wick Woodlands in Cedar Rapids. Jim was born Oct. 10, 1943, to Kline and Maxine Shipman in Allison, Iowa. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Following a year at the University of Northern Iowa, he received an appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York, by Congressman H.R. Gross. Cadet Shipman sailed around the world and graduated in 1967. He met his future wife, Carolyn, on an airplane while flying "military standby" and was fortunate to get the last seat on the plane, next to Carolyn. They were married in 1967. They lived in Chicago, while Jim attended Loyola Law School. He was executive editor of the Loyola University Law Review, captain of the National Moot Court Team, graduated with a J.D. degree, and was inducted into the Alpha Sigma Nu Jesuit Honor Society. He was offered a position with Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman PLC in 1970 and remained there until his retirement in 2017. Jim's legal career covered 47 years, practicing in areas of medical malpractice defense, insurance defense and coverage, personal injury and product liability and healthcare law. He was a member of Iowa Defense Counsel Association, Association of Defense Trial Attorneys and Defense Research Institute. He was an advocate member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and a fellow in the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers. Jim was very active in the creation and development of Four Oaks and continued to serve on its board of directors until his passing. His many contributions began in 1973 as a founding board member when it was known as Boy's Acres. He helped in the development and expansion of the organization. He always was a passionate supporter of Four Oaks by encouraging them to look to the future, be proactive, research, and raise the identity of the organization and its efforts to help the community. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at All Saints Catholic Church, 720 29th St. SE, Cedar Rapids. The family also will greet friends one hour before Mass. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Jack Flagherty and the Rev. David O'Connor will officiate. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn; his daughters, Kendall (Dave) Hoover of Plymouth, Ind., and Lori (Jeff) Haro of Hiawatha; his beloved grandchildren, Alex David Hoover of Plymouth, Carson James Hoover of Plymouth, Rachel Elizabeth Haro of Hiawatha and Jackson James Haro of Hiawatha; sister, Ann Nelson of New Jersey; nephews, Kelley (Barbara) Nelson of New Jersey and Jeff (Julie) Nelson of Maple Grove, Minn.; and sister-in-law, Edith Wernke of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kline and Maxine Shipman; and aunt, Mildred (Garland) Lamb. The family wishes to thank The Meth-Wick Community Woodlands staff, Dr. Chirantan Ghosh and Dr. John Banks for their friendship and care of Jim. Memorials may be directed to Four Oaks, 5400 Kirkwood Blvd., Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; The Meth-Wick Community, 1224 13th St. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405; All Saints Catholic Church, 720 29th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403; and Anna Purna Ghosh Foudation, P.O. Box 1248, Cedar Rapids, IA 52406-1248.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019