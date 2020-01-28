|
|
JAMES EDWARD SILVER JR. Central City James Edward Silver Jr., 75, of Central City, died at home on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Jim was born Nov. 2, 1944, to James and Berdena (Wood) Silver. He married Karen McVay in 1963 and divorced. He then married Judy Hendryx and divorced. Jim worked on the railroad, Century Engineering, Apache Hose, Anamosa Reformatory, St. Luke's Hospital and the city of Central City. Survivors include five children, Lynette (Dave) Faust of Worthington, Jim (Sandy) Silver of Cedar Rapids, Shelly (Bryan) Ellis of Central City, Darrin Silver of Urbana and Lisa Silver of Marion; eight grandchildren, Clint (Kandy) Faust, Robyn (Derrick) Hosch, McKeon (Amanda) Silver, Carly Silver, Kyra Ellis, Cami Ellis, McKenna Silver and Kloie Weber; three great-grandchildren, Shea Hosch, Brenlyn Faust and Louis Silver; four brothers, Larry (DeeDee) Silver, Vern (Connie) Silver, Gerald (Anita) Silver and Don (Ronette) Silver; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James; his mother, Berdena; three brothers, Hurk, Ed and Dave; and a stepfather, Aubrey Smith. Jim will be remembered by his love of family, friends and the kids. Also for his love of teasing and joking. He always enjoyed his morning coffee/gab time with the guys, spending time with his lifelong friend, Jack Sweet. He was an avid Hawks and Bears fan! Per Jim's wishes, a cremation service was provided by Murdoch Funeral Home in Marion. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb 1, at the Central City American Legion Hall for friends and family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020