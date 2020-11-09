1/1
JAMES H. SKELTON Walford James H. Skelton, 68, of Walford, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home. There will be a visitation at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Bible Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. Survivors include his wife, Deb; two sons, Jim of Pleasant Hill and Chris (Kristin) of Elmhurst, Ill.; and two sisters, Cheryl (Jim) Carnahan of Cedar Rapids and Susan Blomme of Marion. He also is survived by three grandchildren, Jadin, Samuel and Eden. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Rhiney, Steve and Kelly. Jim was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Mason City, the son of Harold and Beulah (Maire) Skelton. He married Deborah M. Olson on Aug. 12, 1972, in Cedar Rapids. Jim was a fork truck driver at General Mills and retired from there after more than 32 years of service. Jim was a member of the Bible Baptist Church. He enjoyed boating, travel and spending time at Clearwater Beach in Florida with family and friends. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. Jim was a wonderful and caring husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to the Bible Baptist Church. Please leave a message or tribute to the Skelton family on the website at wwwiowacremation.com under obituaries.

