JAMES SPENCER EVANS Cedar Rapids James Spencer Evans, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Iowa City Veteran's Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Hiawatha, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion, Iowa, is assisting the family. James was born on Nov. 9, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Lloyd and Louise (Beltz) Evans. He served honorably in the U.S. Army overseas during the Vietnam War. James worked as a mechanic and tow truck driver as well as a part-time security guard. He enjoyed gambling at the casinos. James was a NASCAR fan and attended numerous NASCAR races over the years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. James is survived and lovingly remembered by two nephews, Jeff (Dawn) Evans and Dennis (Tracy) Weaver, both of Cedar Rapids; four nieces, Penny (Sam) Carter of Spring Hills, Fla., Cindy (Jeff) Ray of Cedar Rapids, and Sherri (Mike) Oelberg and Ramona Baldyga, both of Hiawatha; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Sandra Zacek and Beverly Weaver; and one brother, Robert Evans. Memorials in James' memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice, either to help benefit veterans or an animal shelter. Please share a memory of James at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020.
