Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home - Waukon
202 Allamakee Street
Waukon, IA 52172
563-568-3162
Resources
More Obituaries for James Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Sweeney Obituary
JAMES EDWARD "JIM" SWEENEY Waukon James "Jim" E. Sweeney, 69, of Waukon, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon with Father Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waukon. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church where there will be a 2:30 p.m. Scripture service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, St. Patrick Church Restoration Fund or St. Patrick School in his memory. Martin Funeral Home of Waukon is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com. Jim spent his career in finance and was president, CEO and chairman of the board for Waukon State Bank in Waukon and Viking State Bank & Trust in Decorah. Jim is survived by his wife, Margo; his children, Jennifer (Jeremy) Fahey of Decorah, Nicole (Ted) Pladsen of Cedar Rapids and Justin (Regan) Sweeney and Gina (Jeremy) Curtin, both of Waukon; 11 grandchildren; and 10 siblings.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now