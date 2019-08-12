|
JAMES EDWARD "JIM" SWEENEY Waukon James "Jim" E. Sweeney, 69, of Waukon, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon with Father Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waukon. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church where there will be a 2:30 p.m. Scripture service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon, St. Patrick Church Restoration Fund or St. Patrick School in his memory. Martin Funeral Home of Waukon is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com. Jim spent his career in finance and was president, CEO and chairman of the board for Waukon State Bank in Waukon and Viking State Bank & Trust in Decorah. Jim is survived by his wife, Margo; his children, Jennifer (Jeremy) Fahey of Decorah, Nicole (Ted) Pladsen of Cedar Rapids and Justin (Regan) Sweeney and Gina (Jeremy) Curtin, both of Waukon; 11 grandchildren; and 10 siblings.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019