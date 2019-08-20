Home

James Tenley Obituary
JAMES D. TENLEY Stanwood James D. Tenley, 93, of Stanwood, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Private family services will be held at a later date in Stanwood Cemetery. James was born Feb. 22, 1926, in Stanwood, Iowa, to Glenn and Florence (Spear) Tenley. He married Elizabeth Johnston on Jan. 25, 1948, in Stanwood. She passed away Oct. 11, 2002. James served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He enjoyed traveling and tinkering around on the farm. He is survived by his son, Scott (Carlene) Tenley of Olin; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and special friend, Bob Coppess. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
