JAMES TERRY MCELREE Cedar Rapids James Terry McElree went home to be with his Lord early on Oct. 31, 2020. He was 87 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Isobel; and his sister, Isobel (who he called Pat). Surviving family include his dear wife, Rhoda Van Allen McElree; his children, Lisa Van Allen (Duke Dierks), James Mitchell McElree (Jean Fellows McElree) and Erin Mahanna Munoz; and his grandchildren, Taylor, Ian, Annie, and Ethan McElree, Ashley (Joe) Barnes, Alyssa (Joe) Scott and Arianna Mia Munoz; his great-granddaughter, Aubrielle Barnes; as well as step-grandchildren Dacen Dierks, Brandon (Noelle) Husmann, Michael Husmann and Kimberly Gorton; as well as stepgreat-grandchildren, Johnny, Eden, Ember and Paul Husmann, Noah Gorton and Londyn Boies. Terry had a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Vietnam and Desert Storm conflicts. It was the pressures of managing work and family life that led him to recognize his need for a Savior, and he accepted Jesus Christ into his heart and life in March of 1966. Terry left the service in 1968, and went to work for World Airlines, based in Oakland, Calif. In the various churches the family has attended through the years, Terry served as an elder, an extraordinary children's teacher and member of the choir. After Terry's retirement from World Airways, he and Rhoda decided to move to Cedar Rapids, Iowa to be near his son Mitch's family. He took a job as a courier and loved getting out and chatting with business men and women while picking up deposits for Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust. After a long battle with blood infections and congestive heart failure, Terry entered the Oldorf Hospice House on Oct. 29, 2020. His body was weak and tired, but his mind was clear and his spirit was at rest. After enjoying time with his beloved family, he died peacefully in his sleep. The immediate family will be holding a private memorial.



