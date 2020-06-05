James Theodore Raftis Jr.
JAMES THEODORE RAFTIS JR. Robins James Theodore Raftis Jr., 92, of Robins, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home. Private graveside services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Donna; two daughters, Vicki (Jerry) Van Deussen, and their daughters, Cara (Dan) Brady and Kelly Folkers; and Beverly (Dave) Baldridge, and their daughters, Rachel (Derek) Leach and Dana (Stanley) Tackett; two stepdaughters, Deanine (Dave) Gilbertson and Dianna (Mike) Geers, and their children, Ryan, Max, Mitch and A.J.; a sister, Elaine Holubar, and her grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Diane) Raftis, and their daughters; four great-granddaughters; and five great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, David James Baldridge; step-granddaughter, Katrina Lee Richards; a brother-in-law, Archie Holubar; and a niece, Karen Holubar. Jim was born Dec. 14, 1927, in Cedar Rapids, the son of James and Alta (Brown) Raftis Sr. He married Donna Lee Brown on Feb. 14, 1977, in Cedar Rapids. Jim retired as a co-owner of Quality Auto Rebuilders. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines. In his younger years, he participated in Golden Boxing Gloves and had his black belt in kung fu. Jim enjoyed being with his family and friends and was an avid casino patron. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to any local hospice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Shriners Organization. Please leave a message or tribute to Jim's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.
