James Thomas "Jim" Seevell
JAMES "JIM" THOMAS SEEVELL Vinton James "Jim" Thomas Seevell, 85, of Vinton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Rock Ridge Residential care in Shellsburg, Iowa, from a long battle of dementia. A private visitation will be at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church. Jim was born on Nov. 4, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Alton and Lela (Pritchard) Seevell. He graduated from Center Point High School in 1954. Jim worked at H&W Trucking for 28 years and loved being on the road. He was united in marriage to Patricia Zieser on April 15, 1961, at St. Mary Country Church. Jim belonged to Teamsters Local 238, he enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, going south in the winter, spending time with family and grandchildren, being outdoors, working on projects, and especially working on his truck. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deanna of Vinton; brother, Bob; and sister, Roberta. Left to cherish Jim's memories are his wife, Patricia; two children, Darrell of Center Point and Denice (Jay) Brehm of Urbana; nine grandchildren, Carrie, Shane (Heather), James, Tony (Katie), Bryan (Erin), Brittany, Darrell Jr., Danielle and Tristen; nine great-grandchildren, Faith, Addysen, Hannah, Alyvia, Brilyn, Ava, Charlotte, Hadley and Luke; and brother, Gale (Vicki) Seevell of Alburnett. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Mercy Hospice and their staff, Dr. Procter, Dr. Lancaster and their staff and Rock Ridge Residential Care for the care of James. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
