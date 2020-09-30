1/1
James "Jim" Vitense
JAMES "JIM" VITENSE Tipton James "Jim" Vitense, 83, of Tipton, Iowa, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar County Fairgrounds (Mathews building) in Tipton with a memorial service immediately following. Pastor Ron Lashmit will officiate. Jim is survived by his wife, Fern Vitense; children, Valnora (Kelvin) Keifer, Raymond (Barb) Vitense, Molly Vitense (Eric Nelson), Jayne Vitense Holcomb (Kyle Selberg) and Mandy (David) Lapke; stepchildren, Carmen (Chris) Cook and Tory (Sheila) Koch; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jim's name to the Tipton or Bennett ambulance services or Friends of the Animal Center Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Cedar County Fairgrounds (Mathews building)
