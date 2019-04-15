Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
JAMES W. CLIFTON Cedar Rapids James W. Clifton, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away April 12, 2019, at Willow Gardens in Marion, Iowa. Visitation will take place Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial will immediately follow the service in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. James Wendall Clifton was born April 20, 1928, in Kansas City, Mo., to James and Alma (Wolford) Clifton. He joined the U.S. Navy in June 1946 as an aviation photographer's mate for World War II. James was married to Elwanda Jeanne Garrett on Dec. 14, 1952, in Excelsior Springs, Mo. James worked at Westinghouse and then worked 30 years at Collins Radio Group, Rockwell Collins. His hobbies included photography, reading, birdwatching, gardening, swimming, camping, fishing, shortwave radio, being a newsletter publisher and taking long walks with his wife. He was a member of the National Audubon Society Cedar Rapids chapter and the Hawkeye Bicycle Association. James is survived by his children, Loretta Clifton of Phoenix, Ariz., Audrey (Ron) Cavanagh of Streator, Ill., Wendell Clifton of Marion, Iowa, and Robin Siedel of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Mary Jo Wiemholt, Melissa Emke, Amber Clifton and Ryan Clifton; nine great-grandchildren, Corin, Carmen, Rowen, Brayden, Zachary, Annora, Alexandria, Amelia and Jaxon; and many stepchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his younger brother, Donald Clifton; and younger sister, Jean Slate. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
