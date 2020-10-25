1/1
James W. Jones
JAMES W. JONES Cedar Rapids James W. Jones, 58, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Private family services at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed on Friday, Oct. 30, at 3 p.m. and may be viewed at client.tribucast. com/tcid/30545445. There will be a visitation on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Survivors include his wife, Linda; a daughter, Jamie Jones; son, Dennis Valentine; and daughters, Samara (Nicholas) Valentine and Ryan (Bryan) Range; one brother, L.V. Jones; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jesse. James was born on Sept. 30, 1962, in Mississippi, the son of Wesley and Mary Jones. He married Linda K. Valentine on July 10, 2010, in Cedar Rapids. James was a computer engineer at AEGON for more than 33 years. He enjoyed all kinds of sports and doing yard work. James was an avid fan of the Lakers, Buccaneers and Cyclones. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his beloved family and many friends. He forever will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Jones family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
