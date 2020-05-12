|
JAMES "JIM" RICHARD WADE Coralville James "Jim" Richard Wade, 70, of Coralville, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Because of the current limitations on social gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with inurnment at Memory Gardens in Iowa City. If so desired, memorials may be directed to the family of Jim Wade, 102 Golfview Ct., North Liberty, IA 52317, for a designation to be determined. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020