JAMES WESLEY PRIMMER Cedar Rapids James Wesley Primmer, 101, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Garnett Place. Services: 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Entombment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Officiating will be the Rev. Catherine Newhall of Buffalo Methodist Church. James was born July 20, 1917, in Shellsburg, Iowa, the son of Vera and Clarence Primmer. He married Emma Herdliska on June 3, 1939. James enlisted in the U.S. Army on Oct. 27, 1943. He was wounded in combat and partially disabled. He received the Purple Heart and was honorably discharged. Emma and James lived in Victor for a while before moving to Cedar Rapids in 1950. Emma and James had three children, Kim (Mike) Sheperek of Longmont, Colo., James D. (Janet) Primmer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and David (Cheryl) Primmer of Milliken, Colo. Emma died Oct. 5, 1985. James then married Lois Cerka on April 18, 1988. Lois died in 2011. His stepchildren are Joyce (Jim) Vail of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jane (Jeff) Dyson of Springfield, Mo. Also surviving are five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one step-grandchild and three great-step-children. James did factory work before the war. He was self-employed and then finished up with the Post Office. James was an avid reader and loved to travel. He loved his ice crème and Pepsi. The family would like to extend a thanks to the staff at Garnett Place for the loving care they gave to James. Please leave a message for the family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com. Memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on May 20, 2019