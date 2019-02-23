Home

JAMES "JIM" WESLEY WILES Kalona James "Jim" Wesley Wiles was born July 27, 1940, in Wellman, Iowa. Jim passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Washington County Hospital at the age of 78 years. Jim is survived by his wife, Linda, of Kalona; three children, Scott (Denise) Wiles of Wellman, Cindy (Corey) Kreutz of Wellman and John (Rebecca) Wiles of Brownwood, Texas; four grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and a stepgreat-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Richmond Am-Vets in Richmond, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a general memorial fund. Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for Jim and his family. Messages may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
