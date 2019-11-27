Home

James West

James West Obituary
JAMES EDWARD WEST Cedar Rapids James Edward West, 69, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at St Luke's Hospital. Jim is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Clint; sisters, Leona (Lee) Meyers and Marla Stanley; grandchildren, Laurel and Evelyn West; great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jack, Bob and Dave West; and sister, Cecelia (Kay) Otterbeck. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Hiawatha Community Center.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019
