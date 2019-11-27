|
JAMES EDWARD WEST Cedar Rapids James Edward West, 69, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at St Luke's Hospital. Jim is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Clint; sisters, Leona (Lee) Meyers and Marla Stanley; grandchildren, Laurel and Evelyn West; great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jack, Bob and Dave West; and sister, Cecelia (Kay) Otterbeck. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Hiawatha Community Center.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019