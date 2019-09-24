Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church
James Wetherbee


1931 - 2019
JAMES N. WETHERBEE Cedar Rapids James N. Wetherbee, 88, a resident of Cottage Grove Place, died there on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Memorial services at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church. The Very Rev. Hal Ley Hayek will officiate. There will be a visitation after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, MaryAnn; a son, Bob (Cindy) of Waconia, Minn.; and a daughter, Lynne (Henry) Macias of West Richmond, Wash. He also is survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Goodeaux. James was born May 28, 1931, in Marshall, Minn., the son of Solon and Alice (Nelson) Wetherbee. He married MaryAnn Henry on June 12, 1955, in Winona, Minn. James was a faithful member of Christ Episcopal Church and proudly served in the Air Force. His working career spanned family retail, radio broadcasting and agricultural marketing, retiring in 2009. James was a wonderful and caring husband, father and grandfather whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the Cottage Grove Place Foundation or Christ Episcopal Church. Please leave a message or tribute to the Wetherbee family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
