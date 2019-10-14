|
JAMES WETHINGTON Mechanicsville James Wethington, 97, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Prairie Hill Assisted Living in Tipton following a brief illness. Private family services will be held at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Father Nick March will officiate at the service. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. Surviving are his four sons, Jack of Stanwood, David (Janet) of Tipton, Mark (Terry) of Stanwood and Warren (Laura) of Tipton; a daughter, Anita Heick, Tipton; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Jean Robinson, Clarence. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Juanita; a son, Neal; a grandson, James; a great-grandson, Owen; and daughter-in-law, Ruby. James Everett Wethington was born March 14, 1922, in Cedar County, Iowa. He was the son of William R. and Agnes Ross Wethington. He attended the White Oak rural school and graduated from the Mechanicsville High School in 1944. Jim then started farming with his parents. Jim married Juanita Grapes on May 15, 1945, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Rectory in Mechanicsville. The couple farmed near Mechanicsville until 1968, when they moved to Tipton and later Cedar Bluff. Jim drove a truck for Kellenberger Trucking until 1974. He then started a 10-year career at GPC in Muscatine, first working in the grain handling and then in security. In 1992, the couple moved back to Mechanicsville from Cedar Bluff. Jim then worked several different seasonal jobs. He worked for the Cedar County Conservation department, Boeig Equipment and Weaver Tiling. Jim moved to the Prairie Hills Care Center in 2014. Jim loved to be outside, especially hunting or trap shooting. He enjoyed reloading his own shells after a trap event.
