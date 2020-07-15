James White

JAMES R. WHITE Iowa City James R. White, 75, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. His family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave. Iowa City. Graveside services with military honors performed by the American Legion will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to VA Volunteer Services Home Based Primary Care. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com
