James White
JAMES R. WHITE Iowa City James R. White, 75, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. His family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave. Iowa City. Graveside services with military honors performed by the American Legion will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to VA Volunteer Services Home Based Primary Care. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
