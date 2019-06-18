JAMES WILLIAM MURPHY Cedar Rapids James William Murphy, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Services: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home by Chaplain Joe Kane. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends and relatives may visit with the family on Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Teahen Funeral Home prior to the service. Jim is survived by his daughter, Kathy Murphy of Cedar Rapids; his son, Michael (Kerry) Murphy, and grandsons, Ben and Will Murphy, all of Austin, Texas; and sisters, Sr. Peg Murphy of Cedar Rapids and Mary Murphy of Bend, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jim was born on Aug. 29, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, son of Emmett and Ann McMeel Murphy. He graduated from St. Patrick High School and received a degree in business from Mount Mercy University. He was an Army veteran and, after retirement, he enjoyed working with his hands in woodworking, painting and creating beautiful pieces with stained glass. Jim loved Ireland and all things Irish. But. above all, he enjoyed his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank the Keystone Cedars staff and the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy staff for their wonderful care. Memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to Jim's favorite organizations. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary