JAMES 'JIM' ZACEK Cedar Rapids James "Jim" Zacek, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died at home Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, losing his courageous battle with cancer. Per Jim's wishes, there will be no services. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family. Jim was born Feb. 5, 1939, in Cedar Rapids to Joseph and Josephine Zacek. He was in the first graduating class at Washington High School in 1958. Jim was united in marriage to Karen L. Carter on June 27, 1959. Following in his dad's footsteps, he became a proud member of the Ironworkers Union Local 89 in September 1958 until his retirement in 2001. Jim loved taking his family deer hunting and fishing in Iowa and Minnesota. He also enjoyed watching all Iowa Hawkeyes sporting events and attended their games when he was able. Jim also like watching the Chicago Cubs and Westerns on TV with the volume turned up loud. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Karen; children, Becky (Gene) Croy, Tammy (Scott) Walton, Kevin (Penny) Zacek and Julie (Marc) Molyneau; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one more expected later this year; his dog, Lexi; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. Memories of Jim and online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020