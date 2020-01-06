|
JAMIE ANN HOWELL Marion Jamie Ann Howell, 52, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home following a long illness. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Jamie was born Oct. 24, 1967, in Texas, the daughter of Scott and Elizabeth Webster. She was a graduate of the University of Texas and a longtime certified public accountant. She is survived by her three children, Jessica, Patrick and Amber; mother, Elizabeth; brother, Grant; and also surviving is Luke Howell. Jamie was preceded in death by her father. Please share a memory of Jamie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020