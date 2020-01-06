Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie Ann Howell


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie Ann Howell Obituary
JAMIE ANN HOWELL Marion Jamie Ann Howell, 52, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home following a long illness. The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Jamie was born Oct. 24, 1967, in Texas, the daughter of Scott and Elizabeth Webster. She was a graduate of the University of Texas and a longtime certified public accountant. She is survived by her three children, Jessica, Patrick and Amber; mother, Elizabeth; brother, Grant; and also surviving is Luke Howell. Jamie was preceded in death by her father. Please share a memory of Jamie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -