JAMIE F. JARRETT Iowa City Jamie F. Jarrett, 41, loving husband of Alissa (Brandt) and father of Brandt and Maren, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary's Church. A complete obituary will appear Saturday. Online condolences may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019