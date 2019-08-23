Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Jarrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie F. Jarrett


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie F. Jarrett Obituary
JAMIE F. JARRETT Iowa City Jamie F. Jarrett, 41, loving husband of Alissa (Brandt) and father of Brandt and Maren, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary's Church. A complete obituary will appear Saturday. Online condolences may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now