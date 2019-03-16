JAN GARBERS Van Horne Jan Garbers, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Keystone Care Center in Keystone. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone with Chaplain Dwayne Potter officiating. Interment will be in the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday also at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Jan was born April 26, 1944, to John and Norma (Krutzfeldt) Garbers. He was baptized on May 28, 1944, and confirmed on March 30, 1958, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne. He graduated from Van Horne High School in 1962 and was a catcher on the high school baseball team. Following graduation, Jan enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He was united in marriage to Carole Wieditz on March 12, 1966, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne. She preceded him in death on Nov. 27, 2018. Jan worked for Hennings Farms for a number of years and began farming the family farm in 1970. He also worked as a custodian at Benton Community High School until his retirement. Following his retirement, he worked odd jobs with his friends and enjoyed keeping busy. Jan loved baseball and he and Carole enjoyed traveling to visit friends in South Dakota and Nebraska. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. He will be missed by all that knew him. Jan is survived by his children, Matt Garbers, Shane (Deanna) Garbers, Clint (Pamela) Garbers and Erica (Robby) Gilbert; his grandchildren, Eyan Garbers, Trenton Garbers, Samantha Garbers, Dylan Gilbert, Elizabeth Gilbert and Amber; his nephew, Drew (Connie) Hatfield; and three brothers-in-law, Dean (Linda) Wieditz, Gary Wieditz and Glen Wieditz. In addition to his parents and his wife, Jan was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Hatfield; his mother and father-in-law, Walter and Frances Wieditz; and his brother-in-law, Karl Wieditz. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary