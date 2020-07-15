JAN LOVELL KUBA Cedar Rapids Jan Lovell Kuba, 75, passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Private family funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, with inurnment to follow. A live-stream for this service is available at client. tribucast.com/tcid/2338783
. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. The family has requested that all attendees wear masks. Jan was born May 17, 1945, in Marengo, Iowa, to John and Lovell McGillicuddy. She graduated from Washington High School in 1963, where she met the love of her life, William Kuba. They were married May 15, 1965, and recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. Jan was a devoted wife and mother, staying home to nurture and guide her children while young. She worked as a librarian assistant at Arthur Elementary in Cedar Rapids for many years, shaping the lives of kids who were in and out of the IMC. After retiring, she could be found helping her husband run their business at Bill's in Marion. Over the years, Jan and Bill enjoyed summers at the softball diamonds. They loved tailgating and attending Iowa football games, monthly potlucks, gatherings with their many friends, and wintering in Rockport, Texas, and most recently Mesa, Ariz. Jan loved listening to music, reading, cooking and trying new recipes. She had a knack for decorating and always made holiday and ordinary gatherings special for her family. With an infectious smile and laugh there was always an occasional eye-roll and joke. Surviving to honor her memory are her husband, Bill; children, Lisa (Ed) Willett, Matt (Kathy) Kuba and Mike (Tammi) Kuba; grandchildren, Erin, Meghan, Jack, Emily and Ben; siblings, Joe (Jeri) McGillicuddy and Angie (Russ) Laures; sister-in-law, Joyce Kuba; and niece and nephew, Sara (Mark) McWhinney and Ryan (Misti) Shawver. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law, Marvin and Matilda Kuba; and son-in-law, Tim Canney. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Mercy for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Oldorf Hospice House or Camp Courageous. Jan will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her. Life is short, eat dessert first! Memorials may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.