|
|
JAN MARIE BALDWIN Cedar Rapids Jan Marie Baldwin, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 4, 2019. She is survived by a sister, Mary; son, Kent; daughter, Kimberly; grandchildren, Tanya, and husband Ray, Kenyon, and wife Monica, Alex, Kurt, Elizabeth, Kyle and Sara; great-grandchildren, Robert, Allison, Josh, Bethany and Bellamy; nephew, Shane, and his son, Karson; niece, Jamie, and her children, Hailey, Abbi and Chloe; and a large extended family of nieces and nephews. Family and closest friends will have a private ceremony to celebrate Jan's life.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019